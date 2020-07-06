WATCH: Surveillance video shows SUV slamming into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No one was hurt when an SUV slammed into a Lexington home on Sunday afternoon, but a surveillance camera captured the incident on video.
It happened around 12:15 p.m. at a home on Highlawn Avenue.
Surveillance video showed the moment a blue Ford Explorer came careening down the street, before veering into the home and coming to a stop. Moments later, three men were seen getting out of the SUV and running away.
The SUV reportedly ran over a gas meter before slamming into a corner of the home.
According to the Lexington Fire Department, people were inside the home when it happened, but they got out safely. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters had to shore up walls of the structure before attempting to remove the vehicle.
