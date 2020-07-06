Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in 2-car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a traffic crash early Monday morning.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened near the intersection of 5th Street and Heywood Avenue at about 12:15 a.m.
One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, Mitchell said, and collided with a second vehicle.
The force of the crash sent the second vehicle spinning into a parked car nearby. The woman driving the second vehicle was ejected from her car. She died at UofL Hospital a short time later.
The driver of the first vehicle was not seriously injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit investigating.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.