Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in 2-car crash

Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in 2-car crash
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the crash happened near the intersection of 5th Street and Heywood Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | July 6, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT - Updated July 6 at 7:34 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a traffic crash early Monday morning.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said it happened near the intersection of 5th Street and Heywood Avenue at about 12:15 a.m.

One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, Mitchell said, and collided with a second vehicle.

The force of the crash sent the second vehicle spinning into a parked car nearby. The woman driving the second vehicle was ejected from her car. She died at UofL Hospital a short time later.

The driver of the first vehicle was not seriously injured.

The LMPD Traffic Unit investigating.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.