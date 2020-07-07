Ballot Breakdown: Jefferson Co. Clerk releases mail-in numbers, rejection reasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Clerk released totals Tuesday for the number of mail-in ballots received in the recent statewide primary.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters were allowed to request absentee mail-in ballots for this year’s statewide primary. The ballots were sent out and needed to be postmarked by Election Day in order to be counted.
Now, the Jefferson County Clerk has released the numbers for ballots received, counted and rejected. The totals show that this year’s primary had a record number of absentee ballots received compared to the 2016 and 2018 general elections.
Number of absentee ballots requested:
- 2020 statewide primary - 230,854
- the 2018 general election - 4,403
- the 2016 general election - 7,423
Number of absentee ballots returned:
- 2020 statewide primary - 189,010
- the 2018 general election - 3,683
- the 2016 general election - 6,511
Number of absentee ballots counted or rejected (or the rate of rejection) in:
- 2020 statewide primary - 8,381
- the 2018 general election - 294
- the 2016 general election - 293
Reasons for rejected absentee ballots:
- No voter signature - 3,848
- Missing deadline-late - 1,178
- Non-matching signature - 431
- Inner flap missing - 387
- Inner envelope missing - 647
- Inner flap not signed - 795
- Missing outer envelope - 347
- Returned not deliverable - 549
- Clerical error - 28
- No ballot in inner envelope - 15
- Outer envelope empty - 3
- Deceased - 8
- Declined to vote - 3
- Unofficial envelope - 6
- No witness signature - 3
- Ballots only - 8
- Damaged, could not count - 2
- Inner envelope glued to outer envelope - 6
- Voted in-person, returned spoiled ballot - 68
- Party changed - 49
