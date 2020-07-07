COVID-19 sidelines Asia Durr for 2020 WNBA season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville Cardinal Asia Durr has annoucned that she is sitting out the 2020 WNBA season after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a social media post, Durr, 23, said she received the positive diagnosis on June 8 and made the decision to sit out the season with the New York Liberty after consulting with doctors and the team.
Describing her battle with the disease as "complicated and arduous," Durr said she is fighting to fully recover.
Durr thanked her teammates and the Liberty for their support, but said she knows the decision not to play is best for her in the long term.
