40 days, 100 shooting victims, Louisville’s violent crime continues to spike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The numbers of shootings and homicides in Louisville are on track to break the city’s record. As of Tuesday, the city has seen a 40% increase in murders and a 107% percent rise in non-fatal shootings when compared to this time last year.
Since Monday alone, five people were shot at several locations throughout the city.
For the last few weeks, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have been tracking the numbers of violent crime as the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest have taken hold in Louisville.
In the weeks following since the coronavirus pandemic started in early March, the city saw a spike in shootings of more than 100%.
The same notable increase can be seen since civil unrest began on May 28. Since that date, 40% of the year’s shootings have occurred, meaning out of the 257 shooting victims, 102 of them were shot within the last six weeks.
Out of the 67 homicide victims, 21 of them, or 30%, were also killed in those 40 days.
“At the rate that we are going, this is not sustainable,” Jessica Green, the Chair of the Public Safety Committee told WAVE 3 News. “It is absolutely devastating. It’s hurtful, shocking.”
Green believes the combination of the pandemic, its financial strain, the civil unrest, and tense relationships between some members of the community and law enforcement have created the perfect storm.
According to LMPD statistical records, the late summer months are usually the most violent. However, the month of June has never seen this large amount of shooting victims before.
Green says the city is working on efforts to help stop the spike and noted that in the city's latest budget, there are commitments to law enforcement, mental health and families trying to avoid evictions.
"We don't have to stay stuck where we are," Green said.
Louisville's most violent year on record was 2016 with 122 homicides.
