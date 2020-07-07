1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll Co. house fire, KSP investigating

GHENT, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating after a deadly house fire in Carroll County Saturday kills one person and injures another.
According to a release from KSP, police were notified of a house fire just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Fishing Lane in Ghent, Ky.
The fire was extinguished by the Ghent Fire Department, and following investigation of the scene a female that was pronounced dead was discovered.
Police identified the woman as 45-year-old Constance Beal of Ghent.
A second individual, 74-year-old Peggy O’Neil of Ghent, suffered injuries due to the fire and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with non-serious injuries.
54-year-old Jerry Beckham of Ghent was also in the residence at the time according to police, and was able to make it out of the house without any injury.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. KSP says no foul play is suspected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
