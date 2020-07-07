Donate blood, get a free ticket to Kings Island

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now, the American Red Cross needs your help to save lives.
The Stars, Stripes & Pints Blood Drive is happening Tuesday-Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center.
The drive runs each day from 11 a.m to 6:30 p.m. All donors receive free parking, a Red Cross T-shirt and one free ticket to Kings Island.
The Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time.
While all blood types are needed, those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.