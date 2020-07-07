Elizabethtown 19-year-old killed in 4-vehicle crash remembered by former coach

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One person died and one person was in critical condition after a crash involving four vehicles Monday afternoon in Elizabethtown.
Elizabethtown Police Officer Chris Denham told WAVE 3 News the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on South Mulberry Street near Magnet Drive when a Ford car traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting a Toyota truck and a GMC SUV. The Toyota overturned and hit a Chevy truck that was also traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Ford, 19-year-old Kaleb Fogle of Elizabethtown, was rushed to Hardin County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was traveling alone.
The driver of the GMC SUV, who was also traveling alone, was airlifted to UofL Hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
The driver of the Toyota, along with a passenger, and the driver of the Chevy were not hurt.
“Loss of life is very tragic,” Denham said. “The operator of the vehicle was only 19 years old, so when it is a young person, I think it makes it all the more tragic. But we also have to keep in mind and keep the other motorists in our prayers as well.”
According to a Hardin County school official, Fogle, who went by Ian, graduated from Central Hardin High School in 2019. He was a member of the school’s football team. On Tuesday, Bruins Head Football Coach Tim Mattingly told WAVE 3 News Fogle was a model teammate.
“Everybody loved Ian,” Mattingly said. “He really didn’t have any enemies. He was just one of those guys that was very easy to get along with. Very soft-spoken young man too.”
Denham told WAVE 3 News a crash reconstruction team has begun work to determine how and why the crash happened. Denham said that process could take several months to complete.
This, while people close to Fogle are left knowing their lives will never be the same.
“It’s going to be a void for everyone,” Mattingly said. “And hopefully we can fill that void with a lot of good memories that we have from Ian. And it’s going to be one of those things that you never forget, never truly get over. You’ve just got to kind of move on and hope and pray that all these things will work out and work out for the best.”
