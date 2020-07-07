FORECAST: Heat indices near 100° with scattered PM showers, thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start, scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again possible this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong with heavy rain and wind. Outside of our rain chances, it will be a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s.
Showers and thunderstorms gradually fade after sunset tonight, but there remains a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm overnight. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with lows in the low to mid-70s.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. Highs will return to the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances fade Wednesday evening leaving behind partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.
Temperatures stay hot through the rest of the workweek as we watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.
