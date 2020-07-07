FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms with continued heat and humidity

- 90s this week
- Scattered thunderstorms each day, some strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep a small downpour chance in the forecast overnight, but most of this afternoon’s thunderstorms will fade away as the sun sets.
Expect partly cloudy skies and muggy lows in the lower to middle 70s by Wednesday morning. More of the same expected Wednesday with a return to hot and humid conditions. We’ll notice scattered thunderstorm development once again in the afternoon; some will be strong. Highs will be in the 90s.
Like the past several nights, Wednesday’s storm chances will fade during the overnight but not exit completely.
Skies will be partly cloudy once again by early Thursday morning. Expect yet another day of afternoon scattered storms with highs in the mid-90s on Thursday. We may tie for the hottest day of the year so far at 95 degrees Thursday afternoon!
A better thunderstorm chance appears on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. While it will enhance rain chances, don’t expect a huge drop in temperatures.
Humidity values will ease temporarily for the end of the weekend.
The heat and humidity return in full force by mid to late next week.
