Georgia murder suspect recently seen in Southern Indiana now in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The search for a Georgia murder suspect man who was seen in Southern Indiana is now over.
Quintavious Dobbins, 23, turned himself in to authorities in Alabama, Indiana State Police confirmed Friday.
Investigators said four people were involved in the murder, which happened Sunday in Posey, Georgia. All four fled from the state, but two were captured in Alabama. The other two were tracked to Clarksville, Ind., where Dobbins was last seen Sunday.
The other suspect turned herself in to Georgia authorities.
