Georgia murder suspect recently seen in Southern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The search for a man wanted for murder in Georgia has led to WAVE Country after authorities say he was seen over the weekend in Southern Indiana.
Four people were involved in the murder, which happened Sunday in Posey, Georgia. All four fled from the state, but two were captured in Alabama. The remaining two were tracked to Clarksville, Indiana. One of them, a woman, surrendered herself to Georgia authorities.
Police are still seeking Quintavious Dobbins, age 23. Dobbins is 6' tall, and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, possibly a black beard and a tattoo across his neck that appears to read "12.14.17" or possibly "12.74.17".
Dobbins was last seen on Sunday, July 5, in Clarksville. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Dobbins, do not approach him and call police immediately.
