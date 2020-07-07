Gov. Beshear: ‘Today’s numbers are cause for serious concern’ with 371 new COVID-19 cases in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - An update from the governor’s office on Tuesday released new COVID-19 numbers, showing concern as new case numbers catch up from weekend totals.
The update confirms 371 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in Kentucky to 17,519.
“Today is a tough day in our fight against the coronavirus. While we’ve long noted that case numbers fluctuate due to differences in reporting, and that weekends often see lower tallies that sometimes catch up during the week, today’s numbers are cause for serious concern,” Beshear said.
Governor Beshear said that this remains a serious global health challenge, and asks for Kentuckians to continue following guidelines to prevent a larger spread of the virus.
“The number of positive cases has been rising across the nation,” Beshear said. “Although eventually there will be a vaccine, we need to be mindful that it will not be perfected or ready to distribute anytime soon. We therefore must remain vigilant to protect the most vulnerable among us.”
Nine new deaths were also confirmed on Tuesday due to COVID-19. The total number in the state that have died due to the virus is 602.
“There’s nothing more important to me than protecting the lives of Kentuckians and there’s nothing more difficult in this job than knowing that despite every effort we still have lost more than 600 of our fellow citizens to this deadly virus,” the Governor said.
There have been at least 445,196 coronavirus tests administered as of Tuesday, and 4,841 patients in Kentucky have recovered from COVID-19.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
