Gov. DeWine orders face mask mandate for 7 counties, including 3 in northern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order on Tuesday making masks required in seven of Ohio’s counties.
According to the governor, the order applies to the seven counties that are currently classified under a “Red Alert Level 3.”
- Cuyahoga County
- Trumbull County
- Huron County
- Franklin County
- Montgomery County
- Butler County
- Hamilton County
Gov. DeWine dissected the order during his briefing from Columbus on Tuesday.
Masks will be required in the following circumstances:
- In any indoor location that is not a residence
- In outdoor spaces when 6 feet of social distancing is not possible
- When on public transit or in ride-sharing vehicles.
Local health departments will be responsible for enforcing the mandate, according to Gov. DeWine. He said it could warrant a misdemeanor penalty.
The order, which takes effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and lasts until those counties no longer show “very high exposure and spread,” does not apply to children under the age of 10 years old or if a physician advises against it.
