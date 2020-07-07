HopCat permanently closing Highlands neighborhood location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - HopCat restaurant and bar located on Bardstown Road has announced it will be permanently closing its doors.
A Facebook message sent by Hopcat’s Louisville location made the announcement on Tuesday.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce after extensive negotiations with the landlord, we were not able to come to an agreement and we are permanently shutting down HopCat - Louisville,” the Facebook post reads. “Thank you for the memories.”
The restaurant had closed back in June due to statewide mandates relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had previously stopped dine-in service back in March.
HopCat has one other location in Kentucky, located in Lexington. There have been no announcements on its reopening date.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Hopcat’s support email at support@hopcat.com.
