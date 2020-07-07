LMPD officer pens open letter to city of Louisville

I say this for my Black brothers and sisters on the department. We understand exactly what our Black community feels. We hurt just like you do. We put on our uniform in support of our people, to fight for justice and against injustice. We wear our uniforms and support our community proudly. We feel the same pain you feel. Some members in our own Black community have an issue with us being the police. We joined to make a difference, to be the face of our people, to ensure no injustice occurs in our presence. We did this is for ourselves, our families, our neighbors, and those who have experienced injustice. We have Black officers turning in their badge due to the hatred we see from our own people. How do we expect to make a difference when members of our own community criticize, degrade, devalue, and humiliate us for taking on the challenge to better our community? For my brothers and sisters in the Black community, I challenge you to become a police officer to help make a change because we Black officers who are still here will never give up on our Black community.