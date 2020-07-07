LouCity releases reduced capacity ticket plan for Lynn Family Stadium opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening match at the new home of Louisville City FC will played before a maximum of 30% of the stadium’s capacity.
LouCity (1-0) will play their long awaited home opener at Lynn Family Stadium on Sunday with a 5 p.m. kickoff against Pittsburgh. Because of social distancing protocols, only 2,502 of the 9,288 chair-back seats will be available for fans to use.
The club says other fans in attendance for the stadium opener will be in the clubs or standing room-only supporters zones located behind each of the goals. The club says ticket holders may find the areas available for seating are different than the seat locations originally purchased.
Fans attending the game will be subjected to temperature checks upon entering the stadium. They must also maintain physical distancing and wear a mask or face covering while in the facility.
Lynn Family Stadium will allow only clear bags to be brought in, and all sales at the facility will be cash-free to minimize touch points.
Soccer fans will have several chances to see Louisville City FC in action, The club will play their next six contests at their 15,300 seat home.
