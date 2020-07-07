Louisville church congregation gathers to show solidarity with BLM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local church is continuing to show its solidarity with Black lives in the Louisville area.
The Episcopal Church of the Advent gathered at the point of the Cherokee Triangle Monday to practice what they preach.
”Those values are faith, hope and love for this community, for this world,” Rector Tim Mitchell said.
Where Downtown meets the Highlands, in the middle of rush hour, members of the congregation stood six feet apart for their Black brothers and sisters. Their reason was a simple one, summed up in just a few words from Jesus himself.
”You shall love your neighbor as yourself,” Mitchell quoted.
He says it’s not a new idea to stand up for those who are marginalized.
”Jesus was a nonviolent, one would say, a protester at heart, too, and called people to greater justice,” Mitchell said.
This is the second time he’s called his congregation out to the busy corner in the Highlands.
”It just feels really nice to be able to speak up in a way that we feel safe and it’s been great to teach [her son] about the importance of Black Lives Matter and spreading the message, sticking up for our family and for all families out there that need a voice,” church member Maggie Keith said.
For families like the Keiths, it’s important to keep spreading and teaching the message across all generations.
”Starting with the younger generations and also talking to our parents,” Keith said. “Our parents are very aware that we’re coming.”
For Mitchell, the fight for racial justice needs everyone to come together and takes place on many fronts.
”Perhaps open ourselves up to educating ourselves, uncovering things that we might not have realized about our own self, our own participation in systems that are maybe fraught with discrimination and other ways that we can learn as and grow together as a community and support each other,” Mitchell said.
