Louisville man dies after early July assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is dead after being assaulted on or around July 1 or July 2, LMPD confirms.
The man, who was in his 50s, died Tuesday at UofL Hospital. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers found him in the 1100 block of South 17th Street several days ago with injuries. The extent of those injuries or where on the victim’s body they were was not revealed.
The case was being investigated as an assault until the man’s death.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
