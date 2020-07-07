Louisville pools open with new rules during COVID

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Over recent months new rules have emerged to make activities possible in the era of the coronavirus.
Three local pools open this week. Before you take your first dive at either Fairdale, Sun Valley or Algonquin you’ll need to remember to social distance.
Only 45 people are allowed to swim at a time, and swimmers will have to call the Metro Aquatic Center for one of two swimming sessions. Eight- year-old Hobie Webb hit the water Tuesday and said he wouldn't want to spend his summer any other way.
"It would be super hot and I would have no where to get in the water," Hobie said.
Swimmers will have to hang their feet in the pool for breaks. Lounge chairs and tables will be removed. There will be no access to locker rooms and crews will use an hour break to sanitize.
Keith Smith with Metro Parks Aquatics helped bring pools back because he said it's all children have this summer.
"It's a great rejoicing factor for the Fairdale community because they didn't have a pool last year because of budget cuts and they almost didn't have one this year because of COVID," Smith said.
Due to COVID, lifeguards couldn't get trained. Smith said that caused limited swimming hours.
Each of the three pools will be open once a week and rotate on weekends.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.