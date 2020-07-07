Louisville Zoo extends Wild Lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival at the Louisville Zoo has been extended. The festival will be open Thursday through Sunday nights through August 28.
Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival was initially scheduled from March 5 to April 25 at the Louisville Zoo, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All guests must purchase tickets online in advance. You won’t be able to buy tickets for the Wild Lights festival at the Zoo, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guests can enter the Zoo beginning at 7:30 p.m. and last entry will be at 9:30 pm. The Zoo will close at 11 p.m.
If you bought Wild Light tickets before the event was postponed, you can still go. Those with previous tickets will be able to attend on any date of the festival by showing their tickets at the ticket windows.
The 1.4-mile event route is wheelchair and stroller friendly on a paved path. The path goes one direction and guests may enjoy one loop through the route to see the beautiful lanterns. A limited menu will be available at select food stands.
