Louisville’s Visitor Information Center reopens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With summer tourists heading to our city, the Louisville Visitor Information Center is once again open and ready to help them explore the Derby City.
Before being shutdown due to coronavirus concerns, the center had been updated with a new look and features, like a brochure and recipe wall.
New protocols have been put in place to keep visitors safe, including shield guards and more disinfecting procedures.
The Visitor Information Center, located at 301 S. Fourth Street, will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
