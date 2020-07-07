Lunar Loo Challenge: Win $20,000 designing toilet that works on the Moon

Toilets on the International Space Station are designed for extended missions in microgravity. When astronauts return to the Moon, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says they will need a "smaller, lighter, simpler toilet inside their lunar lander." Every ounce of equipment on the lunar lander must be carefully accounted, for including the toilet, since for each two-point two pounds of mass, 22 pounds of propellent is needed to get to the lunar surface and back into the Moon's orbit.