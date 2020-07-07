Lunar Loo Challenge: Win $20,000 designing toilet that works on the Moon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No matter where we are, we have to answer nature's call at some point. NASA understands that plight and has put out a call for toilet designs that could work on the Moon.
Toilets on the International Space Station are designed for extended missions in microgravity. When astronauts return to the Moon, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says they will need a "smaller, lighter, simpler toilet inside their lunar lander." Every ounce of equipment on the lunar lander must be carefully accounted, for including the toilet, since for each two-point two pounds of mass, 22 pounds of propellent is needed to get to the lunar surface and back into the Moon's orbit.
“Our astronauts accomplish amazing feats of science and space exploration. But at the end of the day, they’re still human. We need to provide them with the same necessities as here on Earth, so they can continue to do their job,” Mike Interbartolo, manager for the Lunar Loo Challenge out of NASA’s Human Landing System (HLS) Crew Compartment Office, said.
NASA is looking for new design concepts for low-mass compact toilets that allow astronauts to use the restroom in microgravity and lunar gravity.
The Moon’s gravity is approximately one-sixth of Earth’s gravity. Microgravity “is what is generally considered “zero-g” and is experienced as weightlessness,” according to NASA.
The Lunar Loo Challenge is open to anyone 18 or older; you can participate alone or as part of a team. There's also a Junior Challenge for those under the age of 18. Those 12 and younger are required to have a parent or guardian register and submit on their behalf.
Do you think you've got what it takes to help NASA on their mission to get back to the Moon by 2024? Find more information about the challenge and how to enter here.
The Lunar Toilet Challenge's prize purse is $35,000; that will be shared between the teams submitting the top three designs in the Technical category. First place wins $20,000, second place gets $10,000, and third place will receive $5,000.
The Junior category's top three participants receive public recognition and an item of official NASA-logoed merchandise.
The deadline to submit is August 17, 2020, at 2 PM PDT. The winners will be announced on September 30, 2020.
