Man accused of child rape arrested after months of hiding in NKY woods

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Erlanger police have arrested a man on charges of child rape and sodomy, the department announced Monday.
Billy Holt, police say, had been evading arrest for nearly two months by living in a wooded area near Doe Run Lake.
Holt, 38, was arrested Sunday at a home on Woodale Court in Independence after detectives received credible information from multiple sources about his location, according to police.
But Holt did not go easily. Upon the arrival of police, Holt reportedly barricaded himself inside a laundry room. Only after 30 minutes of negotiations did he surrender peacefully.
Holt is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.
Jail records show he is charged with sodomy, rape, incest, sexual abuse, evading police, jumping bail, criminal mischief and tampering with evidence.
Officers from Independence and Kenton County Police Departments assisted Erlanger Detectives with the arrest, along with Erlanger K9, Keno.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.