Man killed in Hazelwood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot in Louisville’s Hazelwood neighborhood on Monday night is dead.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed the shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Woodruff Avenue.
When police arrived, Smiley said they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious while being transported to UofL Hospital via EMS for treatment.
He was pronounced dead shortly after getting to the hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
