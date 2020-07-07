Masks will be required for students on buses in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Bullitt County will be required to wear a face mask on the bus this year.
The district has released some details about its back-to-school transportation plan.
Children in grades 1-12 must wear a mask on the bus, but there will be some case-by-case exceptions if the mask will create a health risk.
Each student also will have an assigned seat on the bus for contact tracing purposes.
After each bus route, the bus will be sanitized.
