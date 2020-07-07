2 members of UofL basketball program test positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.
It’s not clear if they are players or staff members.
UofL spokesman Kenny Klein announced the news in a short statement to media Tuesday morning:
“The University of Louisville has temporarily suspended all men’s basketball voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of those impacted. We look forward to a resumption of men’s basketball activities in the near future.”
“I’m watching the age group. That 20-29 group has the highest number in the state,” said Vince Tyra, UofL’s athletic director on Tuesday. “We’re watching [age groups], race, all the things we can get data on to make sure we’re comfortable with what we’re doing.”
Looking forward, there are fall and winter sports like football that the NCAA still has yet to set standard safety guidelines for. Tyra says he and other athletics directors from the other four conferences have been coming up with a cohesive plan. Tyra says he hopes the NCAA will take their plan into consideration and adopt it as a minimum standard.
“You love to say you’re going to have it all papered out in any of these fall sports or winter sports,” Tyra said. “But it feels like [games] are going to be mostly decided before we start and some figured out along the way.”
Tyra says the athletic department is going to take a look at how LouCity management handles their opener. They’ll be inviting just 30% of 15,000 people that the stadium can hold at capacity. However, Tyra says his main goal will be the health of students and staff
“We’ve dealt with that to-date on how to maintain our athletics department,” he said. “If that entails safety brings more tough decisions, then so be it.”
All sports facilities on UofL’s campus are open. There will be more student-athletes allowed to return to campus with approximately 275 who are already back.
