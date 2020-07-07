More children shot since pandemic hit our area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just about every day, someone is shot or someone dies from a shooting in our area. The life lost leaves a hole in our community, the pain is even harder when it involves a child.
Many feared that we would see an increase in children getting shot since the pandemic hit our area, and the fear is proving to be true.
The number of children getting shot this year is drastically up, according to Norton Healthcare.
“This year in particular is far worse than the previous few,” Dr. David Foley, medical director of pediatric trauma, pediatric surgeon at Norton Children’s/UofL Health said.
According to Norton Healthcare, from March 1 through July 2 of this year, there have been 16 children shot and brought to Norton Children’s Hospital. During that time frame in 2019, there were nine children shot, nearly a 78 percent increase from last year.
"The people we are seeing are toddlers and toddlers with head shots," Dr. Foley said.
These numbers don’t include the older teens who are shot and taken to University Hospital, which is also up.
Dr. David Foley says it’s hard to say why we’re seeing an increase but he believes with the younger kids it has to do with being home more and pandemic.
“The COVID situation has played into it because people are not outside as much,” Dr. Foley said. “They aren’t going other places as much. They are in a contained environment for a higher percentage of time, which puts them at risk if there is a gun in the house if it’s not properly stored or locked.”
Most of the children shot that come to Norton Children's Hospital are cases of accidental shootings. The older children taken to University Hospital are many times victims of interpersonal violence or stray bullets.
The fear is will these numbers continue to grow.
"I wonder if this surge we are seeing this year is a real trend or will it go to a baseline that we are seeing over the last five years," Dr. Foley said. "It's hard to say but, I will say the numbers that we are seeing over the last five years are alarming enough."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Kentucky 16th in the nation for number of gun-related deaths, including unintentional deaths, suicides and homicides.
For more information on gun safety from Norton Children’s Hospital, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.