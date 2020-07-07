More than $350 thousand in counterfeit belts seized by US Customs in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted two packages in Louisville with counterfeit belts worth more than $350,000.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a news release stating that the two packages arriving at the Express Consignment Operations mailing facility in Louisville June 30 contained 648 counterfeit belts.
The packages were sent from Hong Kong heading to a residence in New York. The CBP intercepted the packages as they noticed the shipment came from a verified counterfeit source.
Opening the first package revealed 432 counterfeit Gucci belts. The second package contained 72 more counterfeit Gucci belts as well as 144 counterfeit Salvatore Ferragamo belts.
CBP said if the belts were real, their retail price would be $350,496.
“Consumers need to ensure the items they purchase are legitimate products,” Thomas Mahn, Louisville Port Director said. “When consumers purchase these items they are funding criminal activities. Our CBP officers continue to seize items that infringe on U.S. intellectual property laws, protecting businesses, jobs and consumers.”
Counterfeit merchandise is stopped by the CBP on a regular basis, enforcing an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights program. The CBP claims that on a typical day in 2019, around $4.3 million worth of counterfeit goods were seized.
