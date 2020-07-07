Person killed in 4-vehicle Elizabethtown crash has been identified

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One person died and one person was in critical condition after a crash involving four vehicles Monday afternoon in Elizabethtown.
Elizabethtown Police Officer Chris Denham told WAVE 3 News the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on South Mulberry Street near Magnet Drive when a Ford car traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting a Toyota truck and a GMC SUV. The Toyota overturned and hit a Chevy truck that was also traveling eastbound.
The driver of the Ford, 19-year-old Kaleb Fogle, of Elizabethtown, was rushed to Hardin County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was traveling alone.
The driver of the GMC SUV, who was also traveling alone, was airlifted to UofL Hospital, and was last reported in critical condition.
The driver of the Toyota, along with a passenger, and the driver of the Chevy were not hurt.
