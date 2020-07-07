Report: Breonna Taylor to be honored on WNBA uniforms

This summer, the WNBA also formed a social justice council led by some of the league’s players, including Layshia Clarendon, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, A’ja Wilson, Sydney Colson and Satou Sabally. With the help of prominent advisers such as Alicia Garza, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter and Carolyn DeWitt, CEO of Rock the Vote, the council plans to address racial inequality publicly with roundtable and podcast discussions.