Report: WNBA to feature Breonna Taylor’s name on jerseys

(WAVE) - When the WNBA resumes play this month, the league’s players will have special uniforms honoring Breonna Taylor.
ESPN reports instead of teams’ traditional jerseys, the women’s uniforms will have a unique design that features Breonna Taylor’s name. Their warmup shirts will also say “Black Lives Matter” on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back.
Taylor was killed during a shootout between her boyfriend and LMPD officers while the officers tried to serve a no-knock drug warrant in March.
Lonita Baker, Taylor’s family’s attorney, told ESPN the executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, Terri Jackson, reached out to Baker with the hopes of being able to honor Taylor within the league.
“Breonna’s mom [Tamika Palmer] was very honored the players wanted to do this in honor of Breonna and all the other women killed in police custody,” Baker said.
Former UofL women’s basketball player and two-time gold medalist Angel McCoughtry tweeted a photo of the jerseys.
This summer, the WNBA also formed a social justice council led by some of the league’s players, including Layshia Clarendon, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, A’ja Wilson, Sydney Colson and Satou Sabally. With the help of prominent advisers such as Alicia Garza, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter and Carolyn DeWitt, CEO of Rock the Vote, the council plans to address racial inequality publicly with roundtable and podcast discussions.
