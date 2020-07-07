StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

The hot & humid weather will stick around for the rest of the week with the heat index cross 100 degrees at times. The only relief from the heat remains the same: thunderstorms. They will be quite random again today with perhaps a few clusters east and west of I-65. However, the heat island of the city will likely lead to some development again as well. Be alert!
A less-hot front moves in Friday with organized thunderstorms which could lead to a more pronounced severe threat. Something to monitor.
After a few “less-hot” days following the front, the heat will jump back into high gear roughly this time next week. We could be talking about heat alerts coming out with that wave.
Have a Goode One!
