3 teenagers arrested in May shooting death of Doss High School senior

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two months after a high school senior was shot dead, three teenagers, two of which are juveniles, accused of killing him have been arrested.
Eighteen-year-old Gregory James Jr. was killed on South 38th Street, in the Chickasaw neighborhood, on May 2. He was a student at Doss High School.
Then, on Monday, LMPD arrested Remeheo Minefield, also 18, in connection with James’ death.
Minefield’s arrest report said he and “multiple other suspects” robbed James and James’ two friends during a drug deal, and stole their car. As the suspects drove off in the car they had just stolen, somebody from inside the car, possibly Minefield, shot James, who died at the scene.
Minefield has been charged with murder, robbery and wanton endangerment.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed two other juvenile suspects were also taken into custody by police and are set to be charged with robbery and murder. Their identities have not been released.
The stolen car has not been recovered. LMPD investigators are working to find the maroon 2013 Chrysler 200 with a Kentucky license plate numbered 248ZLW that is believed to have been used in the crime.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
