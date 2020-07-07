Woman shot, dies later at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman died after being shot early Tuesday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed that officers were called to the 8800 block of Woodpointe Boulevard at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.
She was rushed to University Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her name has not been released.
There are no suspects in the case, Mitchell said.
The LMPD Homicide Unity is investigating.
