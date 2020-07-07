18-year-old arrested in May shooting death of Doss High School senior

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two months after a high school senior was shot dead, the man accused of killing him has been arrested.
Eighteen-year-old Gregory James Jr. was killed on South 38th Street, in the Chickasaw neighborhood, on May 2.
Then, on Monday, LMPD arrested Remeheo Minefield, also 18, in connection with James’ death.
Minefield’s arrest report said he and “multiple other suspects” robbed James and James’ two friends during a drug deal, and stole their car. As the suspects drove off in the car they had just stolen, somebody from inside the car, possibly Minefield, shot James, who died at the scene.
Minefield has been charged with murder, robbery and wanton endangerment.
The stolen car has not been recovered.
James was a student at Doss High School.
