$500,000 bond upheld for man accused of killing local protest photographer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing a local photographer in Jefferson Square Park will remain in jail on $500,000 bond.
Steven Lopez is accused of shooting and killing Tyler Gerth last month.
Investigators said Lopez stole a gun from a protester in the park and shot Gerth.
Gerth had been going to the park in downtown Louisville for weeks to photograph the protests.
Thursday, a judge found probable cause in the case against Lopez, and sent it to a grand jury.
Lopez is charged with murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment.
