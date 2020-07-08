$500,000 bond upheld for man accused of killing local protest photographer

Steven Lopez will remain in jail on $500,000 bond, accused of shooting and killing a local photographer in Jefferson Square Park in June. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | July 8, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 11:13 AM
Tyler Gerth's sister remembered their brother as kind and silly in the wake of his death.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing a local photographer in Jefferson Square Park will remain in jail on $500,000 bond.

Steven Lopez is accused of shooting and killing Tyler Gerth last month.

Investigators said Lopez stole a gun from a protester in the park and shot Gerth.

Gerth had been going to the park in downtown Louisville for weeks to photograph the protests.

Thursday, a judge found probable cause in the case against Lopez, and sent it to a grand jury.

Lopez is charged with murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment.

