3 Cash Ball winners sold in Louisville, each worth $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three winning Cash Ball 225 tickets each worth $225,000 were sold in Louisville for Tuesday night’s drawing.
The tickets matched the four white ball numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game’s top prize, according to a statement from the Kentucky Lottery.
The winning numbers for the July 7 drawing were: 4 – 11 – 13 – 22 and Cash Ball 25. All three tickets were sold at Cox’s Smoker’s Outlet at 4780 Bardstown Road. Cox’s will receive a $6,750 bonus, the statement said.
If you’re one of the lucky winners, the Kentucky Lottery advises you to sign the back of your ticket immediately, and make an appointment to claim your prize by calling 800-937-8946.
No winners have yet to come forward as of this writing.
