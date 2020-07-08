Column: Independence Is Not For You

I went silent, but in my heart I still wanted to celebrate this Fourth of July Independence Day. I thought the little voice was finished whispering to me, but its voice started back whispering. “Look at how Black people are dying at more than three times the rate of Whites in this pandemic thing. Look at how Black people are arrested, jailed, and imprisoned at four times the rate of White people. Look at how your children, especially your Black boys and men, cannot walk the streets, cannot run the streets, drive the streets or just be in the streets safely. Are they equal? Do you have an equal chance at life? Do they have an equal chance at liberty? Do they have an equal chance at the pursuit of happiness? I tell you this, this independence is not for you!”