Exclusive: Good Samaritan tries to help shooting victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you heard a banging on your door late at night, would you answer it? A Louisville man did. When he opened his door he found a man had been shot.
Arthur Harper, who spoke exclusively to WAVE 3 News, said he heard some commotion outside of his Woodruff Avenue home around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
“I heard two, two gun shots,” Harper said.
Harper then hear banging on his door.
“When I opened the door, there was a gentleman on the ground would appear to have a gunshot wound with severe arterial bleeding,” Harper said. “He was saying, help me.. help me,” Harper said.
Harper says he ran back into his home and grabbed a belt, shirt, and a towel to make a tourniquet.
“Ran back out and started providing care to him trying to get him to calm down and relax until the next level of care could arrive on scene,” Harper said.
A witness recorded a video of Harper helping the victim.
“I just told him to hang on, told him to put his arm around me,” Harper said.
Harper says he didn’t think twice to help this man. He’s a combat veteran. Helping others is a part of who he is.
“I was in infantry in the Army,” Harper said. “I served two combat tours in Iraq. Trauma training is something we go through dealing with wounds.”
Despite Harper’s help, the man ended up dying at University Hospital. A family member identified him as Ronald O’Brien, Jr., 41. Harper says O’Brien’s mother reached out to him and thanked him for trying to help her son.
“I don’t know what he was going through in his life but, maybe for those last moments of his life he thought someone cared for him.”
Even before Monday night’s incident, Harper has wanted to be a police officer.
“It just really reaffirms that decision that I’m in going to attempt to do this,” Harper said. “I really do care about people and want to help people.”
On Thursday, he’s taking his written exam with LMPD.
“Just really want to serve my community again,” Harper said.
O’Brien’s mother says her family is heartbroken and that her son was killed on his daughter’s 14th birthday.
Louisville Metro Police are investigating this case. If you know anything call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
