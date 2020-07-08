FORECAST: Another hot and humid afternoon; few heavy t-storms

- THIS AFTERNOON: Heat index of 98-103°
- THIS AFTERNOON: Risk of plentiful lightning, flash flooding & gusty winds with any t-storm that develops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be hot and humid yet again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon as highs climb into the 90s. Some of today’s thunderstorms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Like the past several nights, today’s thunderstorm chances fade during the evening. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy late tonight as we return to the 70s.
More of the same is expected on Thursday. Highs climb into the low to mid-90s as we watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Thursday night looks warm and partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures stay hot through the rest of the workweek. An approaching front brings slightly higher rain chances on Friday
