FORECAST: Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds for some

- 90s this week
- Scattered thunderstorms each day; some strong
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Like the past several nights, today's thunderstorm chances fade during the evening. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy late tonight as we return to the 70s.
More of the same is expected on Thursday. Highs climb into the low to mid-90s as we watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Thursday night looks warm and partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
There will be a risk for thunderstorms to arrive in the morning with some drying out west to east later in the day. However, the timing of this cold front is still in question. Overall, expect an increase in thunderstorms for the day.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.