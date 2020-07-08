FORECAST: Mainly dry overnight with more storms Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot & humid: Heat index above 100° Thursday
- Scattered storms Thursday, more on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is only an isolated thunderstorm chance overnight and most will stay dry. We will continue with mild temperatures dropping only in the low to mid-70s in the city. Some of our suburbs will fall into the upper 60s.
More of the same is expected on Thursday. Highs climb into the low to mid-90s as we watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms will produce heavy rain, intense lightning and gusty winds.
Thursday night looks warm and partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A batch of thunderstorms is possible Friday morning with another chance by early evening. High will be down a few degrees from the past few days, but it will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.