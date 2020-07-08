FORECAST: More clusters of heavy thunderstorms this afternoon

- THIS AFTERNOON: Heat index of 98-103°
- THIS AFTERNOON: Risk of plentiful lightning, flash flooding & gusty winds with any thunderstorm that develops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While another hot and humid afternoon is ahead, there will be a continued risk for random strong thunderstorms to develop. Latest data trends indicate the Metro could experience one just after lunch. A brief temperature drop is possible before rising again.
Like the past several nights, today's thunderstorm chances fade during the evening. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy late tonight as we return to the 70s.
More of the same is expected on Thursday. Highs climb into the low to mid-90s as we watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Thursday night looks warm and partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm chances for the week look to peak on Friday with lowering chances for the weekend. Signs of a heat wave remain for next week.
