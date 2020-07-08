Free Covid-19 testing event to be held at St. Stephen Baptist Church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare and St. Stephen Baptist Church have teamed up for free COVID-19 testing.
The drive-thru testing will be held Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Stephen Church at 1018 S. 15th Street.
Registration is required. You can register by calling 502-861-4600 or by clicking here. When registering online, enter “Covid test” as the reason for your visit.
You won’t need to bring your insurance information, since the test is free. Just bring a photo ID.
No more than four passengers per car may be tested.
Test results should be available in five to ten days.
