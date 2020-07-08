Grab your mask: mandate to wear one goes into effect in 7 Ohio counties Wednesday at 6 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order on Tuesday making masks required in seven of Ohio’s counties starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the governor, the order applies to the seven counties that are currently classified under a “Red Alert Level 3.”
- Cuyahoga County
- Trumbull County
- Huron County
- Franklin County
- Montgomery County
- Butler County
- Hamilton County
Gov. DeWine dissected the order during his briefing from Columbus on Tuesday.
“It will be necessary for individuals out in public to wear a mask. Primarily, this will be when they’re in a public place, such as inside a restaurant, bar, jewelry store, or some other place in public,” DeWine said.
He added masks must be work “when they are outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from individuals not members of their household or while they are waiting for or riding public transportation or a ride sharing vehicle.”
Masks will be required in the following circumstances:
- In any indoor location that is not a residence
- In outdoor spaces when 6 feet of social distancing is not possible
- When on public transit or in ride-sharing vehicles.
Local health departments will be responsible for enforcing the mandate, according to Gov. DeWine. He said it could warrant a misdemeanor penalty.
The order, which takes effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and lasts until those counties no longer show “very high exposure and spread,” does not apply to children under the age of 10 years old or if a physician advises against it.
