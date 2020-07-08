Home rented by Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend at center of lawsuit against officers

The owner said he never had issues with the tenants. He said he improved the building, and saw no signs of criminal activity. He said he didn’t have a reason to evict his tenants until he received notices from the city. The home was deemed a nuisance a week before Taylor was killed on March 13. Just a short time before officers arrived at Taylor’s home on Springfield Drive, Glover was arrested at his Elliott Avenue address in connection with the same drug investigation.