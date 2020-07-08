Hundreds of gallons of human waste spill onto Kentucky roadway

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WPSD) - About 300 gallons of human waste spilled from a sewage truck when the truck braked for a stop on a Kentcky roadway, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
It happened Wednesday morning near the intersection of U.S. 45 North at KY 1276 in Graves County. That stretch is known as Key Bottom Road, in Mayfield, in the western corner of the state.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 45 were initially closed for a brief period before one lane opened. KYTC said the company responsible for the spill was cleaning up the mess.
KYTC warned drivers passing the spill site to be aware that the smell in intense.
Cleanup was expected to last several hours.
