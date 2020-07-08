Indiana man, 39, admits to having sex with 13-year-old behind Hillview church

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man is facing rape charges after a Hillview Police spokesperson said officers caught him moments after he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.
According to the arrest citation, Lemual Sikes, 39, was parked behind the Overdale United Methodist Church on Overdale Drive. When officers approached the car, they observed Sikes and the juvenile in the back of the car moving around.
According to the paperwork, Sikes “confessed to meeting the victim on the app MeetMe about three weeks ago and then talking to her on Snapchat. Sikes also admitted to “going to the parking lot where they engaged in sexual intercourse.” Sikes then showed officers “several nude pictures of the victim saved on his phone.”
Sikes has been charged with second-degree rape and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
“It’s very unpredictable,” Lieutenant Charles McWhirter said. “Things like this can happen at any time, whether it’s day or whether it’s night, a weekday, a weekend, a holiday. It can just happen at any time.”
On Wednesday, McWhirter, Hillview Police detectives, and a member of LMPD’s Crime Scene Unit went through Sikes’ car, taking pictures and searching for evidence.
“We’re looking for the forensic evidence that his DNA and her DNA were actually in the same place, and how that forensic evidence got there,” McWhirter said.
McWhirter credited the arrest to a patrol cop who knew his neighborhood.
“The job of being a police officer is very unpredictable,” McWhirter said. “I mean, things change second to second, minute to minute. The officer immediately noticed that the vehicle looked out of place and looked suspicious. So he investigated further and found what he found.”
Neighbors told WAVE 3 News off-camera this is not the first time they’ve heard of people having sex in the church parking lot. Members of the church congregation, however, said they were not aware of what happened until Wednesday afternoon.
Sikes was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center.
