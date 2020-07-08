Kentucky Speedway undergoes deep cleaning prior to racing weekend

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - As racing returns to Kentucky Speedway this weekend, WAVE 3 News got an inside look as the track underwent a thorough cleaning to prepare for a socially distanced season.
Cleaning the track is a full day of work and is done after the races each day to make sure everyone is safe.
According to Stephen Swift, Kentucky Speedway Vice President of Operations, the speedway had a lot of guidance in preparation for the opening.
"Our general manager has been in contact with the governor weekly, if not daily," Swift said, "especially when the we got closer to events to make sure that our protocals are in place. The governor and the health department have looked over the protocals we insisted."
A NASCAR Xfinity Series race tomorrow night opens the weekend of racing on the 1.5 mile tri-oval will take place at Kentucky Speedway starting on Thursday night. The General Tire 150 will be run on Saturday night with the Quaker State 400 wrapping things up on Sunday Afternoon.
Jimmie Johnson will also make his return to the track after his COVID-19 diagnoses. Spectators will not be allowed at the track for any of the raes.
